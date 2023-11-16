Cuban VP meets with president of Togo





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdés Mesa met today with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé as part of a tour of several African countries that will last until November 22.



The brief meeting took place during a stopover in the Republic of Togo following the Cuban delegation’s official visit to Ghana, the first destination of the tour that began on Monday.



In the coming days, the Cuban VP will also travel to Guinea Bissau, Rwanda and Ethiopia, where he will meet with authorities of those countries.