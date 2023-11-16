All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
16
November Thursday

Cuban VP meets with president of Togo



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdés Mesa met today with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé as part of a tour of several African countries that will last until November 22.

The brief meeting took place during a stopover in the Republic of Togo following the Cuban delegation’s official visit to Ghana, the first destination of the tour that began on Monday.

In the coming days, the Cuban VP will also travel to Guinea Bissau, Rwanda and Ethiopia, where he will meet with authorities of those countries.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News