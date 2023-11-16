Cuban VP finishes official visit to Ghana





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) A meeting with Cuban health workers deployed in Ghana marked the end of Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa’s official visit to that country as part of a tour of Africa that will include Guinea Bissau, Rwanda and Ethiopia.



During the exchange, the also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba assured the health professionals that he could witness throughout his visit the affection, respect and admiration of the Ghanaians for the island's medical cooperation personnel.



While in Ghana, Valdés Mesa also met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo—who stated his appreciation for everything Cuba has done for the Ghanaian people, especially in terms of health care—and with his local counterpart, Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he thanked for their solidarity against the U.S. blockade.



In both meetings, the Cuban VP reasserted his government's willingness to strengthen the bilateral relations that Cuba and Ghana have maintained for 64 years, as part of which thousands of Ghanaian professionals have graduated from Cuban schools.



Likewise, the Cuban delegation met with Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, president of the Ghanaian Parliament, and laid a wreath at the Memorial Park dedicated to preserve the memory of Kwame Nkrumah, first Ghanaian president.