Havana Hosts Cuba-US Round of Migration Talks





Havana, Nov 14 (ACN) Representatives of Cuba and the United States held a round of migration talks in Havana on Tuesday, which considered bilateral migration accords establishing mutual commitment to regular, safe and orderly migration.



The Cuban delegation was headed by deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, while the US delegation was led by Eric Jacobstein, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs., U.S. Department of State.



The Cuban delegation reiterated its willingness to honor all established compromises and expressed concern about the encouragement of irregular migration by the US administration.



Cuba particularly fingered to the negative impact of the US economic blockade and sanctions imposed since 2019, which economically affect the Cuban people, and become an encouragement to irregular migration.



The preferential treatment to Cubans who made it in an irregular way to US territory and the prevalence of the Cuban Adjustment Act were also described as factors encouraging irregular migration.



The Cuban representatives at the talks, reiterated their rejection of the granting of political asylum in the US to hijackers of Cuban planes and insisted that the impunity given to such actions also encourages such illegal acts which have dangerous consequences to the air and national security of both Cuba and the United States.



The Cuban delegation also reiterated the need to resume the granting of non-immigrant visas at the US embassy in Havana.