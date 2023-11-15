Cuba Willing to Keep Offering Scholarships to Ghanaian Youths





Havana, Nov 14 (ACN) Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdes Mesa ratified Cuba’s willingness to keep forming Ghanaian professionals during talks with his Ghanaian counterpart Mahamudu Bawumia.



During the meeting, the two government officials addressed common interests in expanding cooperation in biotechnology and tourism, the Cuban Vice-President wrote on his X account.



Valdes Mesa also met with former Ghanaian presidents as part of his official visit to the African nation, which winds up on Wednesday.



During a meeting with former Ghanaian president John Kufuor, the Cuban top official conveyed sympathies from the Cuban people and government for the passing of his wife Theresa Kufour.



During talks with the president of the Ghanaian Parliament Alban Sumana and a group of legislators, Valdes Mesa express his gratitude for the constant support and solidarity with the Cuban Revolution.



