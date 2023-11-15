US Coast Guard Returns 60 Irregular Migrants to Cuba





Havana, Nov 14 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned 60 irregular migrants to Cuba on Tuesday, November 14, according to a news release by the Cuban Interior Ministry.



The group of migrants, made up of 54 men, four women and two minors was brought to the port of Orozco, in Bahia Honda Bay, western province of Artemisa. They all had attempted four illegal departures from Cuba and the majority of them are residents of the western province of Matanzas, the Ministry’s note reads.



Five of the individuals were submitted under investigation after they were considered presumed actors of serious crimes which were under probe before their illegal departure.



Some five thousand 56 migrants have been returned to Cuba this year in 121 operations by authorities of countries of the region.



Cuba reiterates its firm commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and alerts about the danger for life entailed by illegal departures by sea and the involvement of minors in such actions.