Cuban Ministry of Construction to host 11th Congress on Information Technology





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) Havana will host the 11th Congress of Scientific-Technical Information and Informatics in Construction (CICONS 2023) on Nov. 22-24.



According to Raquel Rodriguez Gato, general director of the Center for the Development of Construction Standards and Costs (CDNCC by its Spanish acronym), the event will be dedicated this year to the digital transformation according to the productive and communicative changes of that sector in the country.



Regarding the event's program, Rodriguez Gato highlighted the master lectures, including one by Luis Velazquez Perez Perez, president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, which will address the role of that institution in facing today's complex challenges.



Ester Perez Hernandez, director of the CDNCC Information Center, specified that the Higher Business Management Organizations belonging to the Ministry of Construction (MICONS) will be at the conclave, which is the Construction Design and Engineering Business Group, the Construction Materials Business Group and the Construction and Assembly Business Group.



Cuban universities will also be part of CICONS 2023, including the University of Havana, the Havana Technological University “Jose Antonio Echeverria" -known as CUJAE- and the universities of Camagüey and Guantanamo.



The congress, Perez Hernandez explained, will be an opportunity for new economic actors, as well as some self-employed workers, to present their novelties related to construction.



CICONS 2023 will be the preview of the 14th International Construction Fair, to be held next year.