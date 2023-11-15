Cuban Telephone Company reports disruption to Internet service





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) reported that this morning there was a cut in terrestrial fiber optics that has affected the Internet service in its different modalities.



On X and on its website, ETECSA added that, as a result, users may experience difficulties in accessing these services and slowness while using them.



Our specialists are working to restore them as soon as possible. We will continue to provide information through our official communication channels", the company states in a press release this morning, in which it apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.



