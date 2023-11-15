International Symposium on Social Sciences kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) Professionals from scientific institutions and universities in Cuba, Costa Rica and Canada attended today in Havana the opening plenary session of the International Symposium for the 40th anniversary of the Center for Psychological and Sociological Research (CIPS by its Spanish acronym).



Although a long road has been traveled, there is still a long way left to go to contribute from the Social Sciences to a new model of society so necessary in the times we live in, said in the opening speech PhD in Science Ileana Hodge Limonta, director of the collective.



She pointed out that it is a tradition to bring together scientists of the field to present, confront and discuss different topics that concern us not only as social scientists or men and women of science, but also as actors aware of the world reality in which they live.



The first conference of the meeting was given by Karina Batthyány (Uruguay), PhD in Sociology and Executive Secretary of the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO), with the title The Challenges of Social Sciences in the Contemporary Context.



The International Symposium also includes the 8th International Meeting on Children and Youth in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the International Workshop on Actors in the Social and Solidarity Economy, the 12th Workshop on Social Studies of Labor and the International Event on Afro-descendants and Counter-hegemony.



The sessions will be held until Friday at the Tryp Habana Libre Hotel and the Varona Convention Center of the University of Havana.