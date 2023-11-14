Cuban VP holds talks with parliamentary authority in Ghana





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Vice President of Cuba, exchanged today with the president of the Parliament of Ghana, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as part of an official visit to the West African nation, which will last until next November 15.



The member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba, on X described as touching and moving the meeting, where a group of legislators from that country was also present, and was able to express his gratitude for the constant solidarity with the Cuban Revolution.



During the exchange, which took place at the Parliament headquarters, the members of this body stressed that the training of Ghanaian professionals in Cuba is a symbol of the relations between the two countries and also highlighted the work of Cuban doctors, stressing they almost always provide their services in the most remote areas of this African nation.



On this second working day, Salvador Valdes Mesa laid a wreath at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.



On Monday, after his arrival in Accra, Cuban delegation met in the gardens of the diplomatic headquarters of the island with friends of solidarity, graduates in the Caribbean island and a representation of Cubans living in the African nation.



Valdes Mesa's agenda includes dialogues with the highest authorities of Ghana, and at the end of her visit she will make other official visits to Rwanda, Ethiopia and Guinea Bissau, which are also part of an African tour that began on Monday.



Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez, first deputy minister of public health, and Angel Villa Hernandez, deputy director general of bilateral affairs of the foreign ministry, are also part of the Cuban official representation.