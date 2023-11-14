Globalization and development issues event kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) The 14th International Meeting of Economists on Globalization and Development Problems will open this afternoon at the Havana



Convention Center, where a tribute will be paid to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, the main promoter of these meetings, which began 25 years ago.



Inspired by his ideas, some 500 professionals in these sciences from 31 countries, including prestigious academicians, researchers and officials from different

institutions, will seek answers to the enormous challenges of today's world, when from tomorrow until Friday they will meet in commissions and also on the last day in plenary sessions.



Among the thematic issues are the challenges of the international economy in times of crisis, multilateralism from its different visions, economic globalization, international trade, trends in monetary-financial relations and international flows.