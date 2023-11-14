Havana to host conference of Ibero-American water directors





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) The 24th Conference of Ibero-American Water Directors (CODIA) will be opened tomorrow at the Hotel Nacional de Cubas with the presence of representatives from 18 countries of the region who will attend for the first time in Havana since the first one in Colombia in 2001.



According to the official program, the opening ceremony will include special speeches by the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), its main promoter, and the Spanish Agency of International Cooperation for Development (AECID by its Spanish acronym).



The first presentations and reports on sanitation and wastewater treatment will be made by the Latin American Water Forum (FLAA by its Spanish acronym), and by Argentina, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Paraguay and Uruguay, followed by a round of debates.



At the event, Aguas de La Habana Company will receive the certificate accrediting the Albear Aqueduct as a member of UNESCO's Global Network of Water Museums, a fact that will make it the first in the Caribbean region.



Cuba was elected President Pro Tempore of the Ibero-American Water Directors Conference at its 2022 meeting in the Dominican Republic.



The Conference of Ibero-American Water Directors was created in response to the mandate of the 1st Ibero-American Forum of Ministers of the Environment (Spain, 2001) to create a regional forum with the participation of those responsible for water management in Latin America.