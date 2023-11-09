Cuba hosts Accessible Americas 2023





VARADERO, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) The regional event Accessible Americas 2023 starts today in this Cuban seaside resort with a broad agenda centered on the current challenges and equal opportunities in the use of technologies.



Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in cooperation with the Cuban Ministry of Communications, the conference celebrates the 10th anniversary of this platform, which is focused on ICT accessibility to close the digital gap in the American continent.



The day’s program features sessions on digital inclusion for the benefit of society, the development of skills to ensure Internet use in the region, and the rights of ICT users.



Planned for the following days are debates about the use of digital applications in health care, education, trade and emergency communication, among others, as well as about the accessibility of ICT products and services to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, online child protection, and artificial intelligence.