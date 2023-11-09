Nuclear products and services today at FIHAV





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) Cuba’s Agencia de Energía Nuclear y Tecnologías de Avanzada (AENTA) will present today its main exportable products and services at the 39th Havana International Fair FIHAV 2023.



A senior management body tasked with developing and marketing products and services that contribute to sustainable development based on scientific research, technological progress and innovation, AENTA runs a large number of entities, including centers engaged in the production and use Technological Applications and Nuclear Development (CEADEN), Isotopes (CENTIS), Radiation Protection and Hygiene (CPHR), and Information Management and Energy Development (CUBAENERGIA).



Likewise, AENTA relies on institutions related to environmental engineering, seismological and solar energy research, and scientific and technological information, as well as others linked to cybernetics, mathematics and physics.