Cuba’s policy of zero tolerance for discrimination, violence and workplace harassment





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 7 (ACN) Prevention, protection and action on situations of discrimination, violence and harassment in state and non-state workplaces with a view to guaranteeing labor rights are among the premises laid down in Cuba’s Decree 96, which addresses these issues.





Titled “Action Protocol in Cases of Discrimination, Violence and Harassment in the Workplace" and presented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), the legislation benefits both job seekers or employed individuals anywhere, as well as trainees and interns, according to State Employment director Ingrid Travieso Rosabal.



Approved on September 13 and published in Gaceta Oficial two weeks later, the Decree stipulates that all organizations and entities have 90 days to come up with their internal protocols to investigate any complaint—anonymous or otherwise—and, once proven true, take disciplinary action in line with the current law.