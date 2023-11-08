Cuba to host 3rd Aerial Sports Festival





VARADERO, Cuba, Nov 7 (ACN) Organized by Cuba’s Club de Aviación [Cuban Aviation Club, (CAC) ] with the support of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), Varadero Beach will host the 3rd Air Sports Festival 2023 on November 17 to 19.





The Festival intends to promote air sports practice as another choice for those who visit this seaside resort, known to have organized successful events of this kind in the 1980s.





CAC president René González, Hero of the Republic of Cuba, announced that four teams will take part in competitions of parachuting, aeromodelling, and free and ultra light flight (paramotor and fib).





“We hope that these festivals will become a sort of tradition in Cuba’s main sun and beach destination, with special value-adding guests such as Marinas Marlin and its aquatic and underwater sports events,” Gonzalez remarked.





Forty-eight athletes will participate in this 3rd Festival as representatives of MGM Muthu, Empresa de Tecnologías de la Información (ETI) of the BioCubaFarma Group, the SME Guajiritos SRL, and the Spanish company Araelec, who will be assisted by around thirty judges and support staff.