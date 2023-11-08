Cuban Premier congratulates Army branch on its anniversary



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 7 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz used his X account to post a congratulatory message for the rank and file of the Military Counterintelligence (CIM) on its 61st anniversary.



The Premier described the members of the CIM as “men and women committed to the defense of the Homeland and the Revolution”.



An organ of the country’s Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias [Revolutionary Armed Forces], CIM was established on November 7, 1962.