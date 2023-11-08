Cuba, Potential Destination for Chinese Tourists





Havana, Nov 7 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz Meets with Chinese Entrepreneurs and friends of Cuba in Beijing and stressed the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



The Premier referred to the willingness and determination of both, Cuba and China to take economic, commercial and financial relations to the same excellent level of bilateral political links.



“We have maintained tight coordination and mutual support in issues of crucial significance for the two countries at international forums,” the Premier noted and he referred to common challenges faced by the two countries.



He said that Cuba has faced a period of time marked by a complex scenario derived from the combined impact of the an unprecedented US blockade, the accumulated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and international conflicts.



Marrero Cruz thanked China and the Chinese business people in particular for their support of his country in the most difficult times.



He reiterated that Cuba offers opportunities for business, such as its geographical location, its nature, its tourist centers, culture, skilled personnel, political stability and above all its hospitable people.



The Premier affirmed his government’s willingness to boost traditional exports such as nickel, cigars, bee honey, seafood, rum, while certain services are also considered like health, education and sports.



Marrero Cruz and his delegation are paying an official visit to China, which has included meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang and other high-level authorities.