Mexicans Willing to Further Tighten Trade Links with Cuba





Havana, Nov 7 (ACN) The Mexican business community is willing to keep contributing to the development of Cuban economy and oppose the US economic blockade against the island nation, said authorities from the North American nation at Havana’s International Trade Fair.



During Mexico’s National Day at the 39th Havana International Trade Fair, Mexican ambassador to Havana Miguel Ignacio Diaz and undersecretary for Foreign Trade stressed the Mexican entrepreneurs’ position in the presence of Cuban deputy Premier Ricardo Cabrisas and other Cuban government officials.



The exhibit of goods and services by Cuban companies at the fair reveals Mexico’s interest in expanding commercial relations with Cuba and help solve current problems, the diplomat said.



The two Mexican officials expressed their gratitude to the work of Cuba health personnel for their assistance to the victims of the recent ravaging passage by hurricane Otis on the Mexican city of Acapulco.



On behalf of the Cuban government, first deputy health minister Tania Margarita Cruz said that all 25 Mexican companies at the fair are marking the 40-year-presence of Mexican businesses in Cuba.



The Cuban official thanked Mexico for its permanent claim for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation and for its cooperation and assistance given to the Cuban people in difficult times.