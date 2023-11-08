Cuba marks the 106th anniversary of the October Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 7 (ACN) Cuba marked today the 106th anniversary of the October Socialist Revolution with a ceremony held at the Mausoleum of the Soviet Internationalist Soldier, in Havana, Cuba's capital.



As reported by the Cuban News Channel, representatives of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, the Cuban Friendship Institute and the diplomatic corps of Russia and Belarus participated in the tribute.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, evoked on the social network X the transcendence of the triumph that took place on November 7, 1917 (although the country was governed by the Julian calendar, according to which it was October 25).



The head of state recalled a phrase of the Bolshevik leader Vladimir Ilich Lenin on this event: "It matters little to know when, in what period of time and in what nation the proletarians will complete this work. The essential thing is that the ice has been broken, that the road has been opened, that the direction has been indicated."



The Revolution of 1917 succeeded in overthrowing the tsar of the Russian Empire by means of popular demonstrations, successive strikes and military uprisings that turned into popular insurrection.



This first socialist experience in the world achieved great results for the working class and for the people, while at the same time it brought about a drastic change in the world correlation of forces, demonstrating that there were alternatives beyond capitalism.