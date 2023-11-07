Cuban and Chinese communist parties strengthen their relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, highlighted today the high level of relations with similar organization of China, when receiving Shi Taifeng, member of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the CCP.



Dear comrade, it is a pleasure to receive you at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, we attach great importance to your visit, which reinforces the strategic nature of inter-party and inter-parliamentary ties, Morales Ojeda said.



He stressed that the political relations between the two countries are characterized by mutual trust, multidimensional cooperation, the agreement between our top leaders (Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Xi Jinping, respectively) and the will to raise the ties to new levels of strategic cooperation.



For his part, Shi Taifeng expressed his full agreement with the statements of his counterpart, particularly regarding the exchange between the two political groups and the deepening of friendly relations between China and Cuba.



As a clear example in this sense, he added, Morales Ojeda's visit to Beijing last April, when he was received by the Chinese Premier, Li Qiang, a meeting in which both leaders pronounced to strengthen the links of economic and financial cooperation.



In his visit to Havana he is accompanied by, among others, Zou Jiayi and Liu Jieyi, both from the National Committee of the CPC Central Committee.



Shi Taifeng is also vice president of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the United Front Work Department of the CCPCCH. He arrived in Havana on Sunday for an official visit and that same day he visited the Mariel Special Development Zone, founded 10 years ago in the western province of Artemisa.



According to the program of his stay, today he will also hold a meeting with parliamentary authorities and tomorrow he will conclude his first visit to Cuba.