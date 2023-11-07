Senior leader of the Chinese communist party visits the Special Development Zone Mariel





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) Shi Taifeng, member of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCPCCh), visited the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZED), a productive and logistic platform located 45 kilometers west of Havana.



As part of his official visit to Cuba, which will last until next Tuesday, November 7, on Sunday, the vice president of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the CCPCCh's United Front Work Department toured some areas of the Mariel ZED, leading a delegation from his country.



Ana Teresa Igarza, general director of that strategic Cuban enclave, presented to the visitors its potentialities and the main businesses implemented in its 10 years of foundation.



Joel Queipo Ruiz, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee and head of the Economic-Productive Department, accompanied the delegation from the Asian nation.



Shi Taifeng will also hold meetings with high-level party and parliamentary authorities, which will contribute to the strengthening of the existing excellent political ties, according to a statement issued by the the Central Committe of Cuban Communist Party (PCC).