Cuban president attends the opening of 39th Havana International Fair, FIHAV 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, attends the opening of the 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2023), at Expocuba, which will run until Saturday.



Joining the Cuban president are Joel Queipo, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee and head of its Economic-Productive Department; Deputy Prime Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas and Alejandro Gil, heads of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment and Economy and Planning, respectively, as well as the main authorities of Havana.



Cabrisas welcomed the representatives of some 60 countries, mostly businessmen attending the most important commercial exchange of the Island and the Caribbean.



On this first day of FIHAV 2023, Russia, Spain, the Basque Country, the Czech Republic and Brazil will have their national days.



There will also be a panel of Cuban/foreign freight forwarders and international shipping companies, and the official opening of the pavilions of the Mariel Special Development Zone and the provinces, which bring local development projects.