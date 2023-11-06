Cuban eastern province to host National Radio Festival





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) The National Radio Festival will take place in the eastern province of Holguin Nov. 13-17, as an opportunity for the meeting and exchange among radio broadcasters.



Natalia Diaz Riveron, director of the provincial radio station Radio Angulo explained in statements to the Cuban News Agency that the festival will be attended by eight national award winners, among them Ivan Perez Ramirez and Carmen Solar Montalvo.



She also stressed that around 600 works will compete in the categories of script, direction, male and female voice-over, musical, varied, staged and informative spaces, propaganda and Internet productions.



On this occasion, specialized topics will be awarded, among them, the centenary of the radio, the use of heritage in radio production, crisis communication, life stories, the 70th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Garrisons and the 170th anniversary of the birth of Jose Marti.



As a collateral activity, there will be a theoretical event, where exchanges will take place with the National Awards of the sector, in addition to presentations by representatives of several broadcasters in the country and specialists in different spheres.



The aim of this event is for the producers to turn their attention to the main contest that encourages radio creation in order to spread the work of the media throughout the country and foster exchanges on new technologies, production routines and other topics of interest.