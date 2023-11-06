Top Chinese Communist Party leader arrives in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Shi Taifeng, member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo and of the Secretariat of the Central Committee, as well as vice chairperson of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and head of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee, arrived in Cuba on Sunday.



Mr. Taifeng was received at the airport by Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, deputy chief of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and members of the Chinese Embassy in Havana.



In welcoming the Chinese official, Marsán Aguilera highlighted Cuba’s affection and admiration for the People’s Republic, whereas the visitor thanked his hosts for the cordial reception and praised the good relations between the two countries despite the geographical distance.



As part of his work program, Mr. Taifeng will visit sites of economic and social interest and meet with top leaders of the Cuban party and of the National Assembly of People's Power with a view to consolidating the excellent political ties existing between both parties.