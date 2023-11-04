XI Congress of the Association of Cuban Journalists concludes today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) With around 270 delegates from all over the country, the 11th Congress of the Association of Cuban Journalists (UPEC by its Spanish acronym) will conclude today at the Palacio de Convenciones in Havana.



On this, its closing day, the meeting will address a crucial issue for the organization: the transformation of the press model in Cuba, the UPEC's action plan for the next five years will be presented and the new presidency of the association at the national level will be announced.



On Thursday, three commissions discussed controversial issues such as the training and development of journalists, the challenges of the Cuban press in a network society and the challenges of the organization in the 21st century.



Professor and journalist Zenaida Costales Perez emphasized the importance that students of this profession occupy in the media, where they bring creativity and freshness and where they should be recognized and remunerated as such.



During the Congress, Bohemia magazine journalist Lilian Knight called for a change in UPEC's own missions in order to rescue its credibility among the masses.



Concerns such as the exodus of professionals in the sector, the lack of transparency of the institutions before the media and the lack of moving stories because events and meetings are prioritized over the stories of the real protagonists: the people, arose from the debates.



The meeting served as a stage for the presentation of the Map of Cuban Press Communication and the book of interviews "Anatomies of Cuban Journalism".

The Statutes and Code of Ethics of the UPEC were also approved.