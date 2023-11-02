Revolution Leader Raul Castro Attends Ceremony at Special Development Zone





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) Revolution leader, Army General Raul Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attended a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Special Development Zone in the Mariel locality, western Artemisa province.



ZED-Mariel is the first special development zone to have been set up in Cuba and it is privileged by its geographic location, just on the crossroads of major maritime trade traffic routes in the western hemisphere.



The zone offers a production and logistics platform which favors large local production levels by reducing import costs, boosting growth, creating jobs and encouraging direct foreign investment.