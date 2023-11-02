Cuban Foreign Minister Grateful to UN Support against US Blockade





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez appreciated the support given by the international community on Wednesday as many UN member nations raised their voices at the General Assembly against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



On his X account, Rodriguez said that the UN debate was a resounding condemnation of the inhumane US policy along with the demand to withdraw Cuba from the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



The US administrations will once again remain isolated amidst the overwhelming claim by the international community for a better Cuba without blockade, the Minister wrote.



The UN General Assembly is voting on Thursday the Cuba-sponsored resolution demanding the end of the US blockade.