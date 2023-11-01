UNGA debates US blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) opened today the debate on the U.S. blockade of Cuba, which will end Thursday with the vote on a draft resolution demanding the end of that policy.



During the 24th plenary session, held in the context of the 78th UNGA session, representatives of countries and regional organizations will take the floor to voice their positions, based on the report about the impact of the U.S. blockade.



On Thursday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla will refer to the effects of this unilateral policy, reinforced to unprecedented levels during the pandemic, in an intervention followed—for the thirty-first time—by a members vote.



Since the first presentation of the document in 1992, this vote has reflected the world's support for Cuba's right to live without a blockade described as an act of genocide.



According to the Havana report, drawn up by virtue of UNGA resolution 77/7 and titled "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba", the island has suffered damages amounting to almost USD 160 billion.



In 2022, the resolution presented by Cuba was approved with 185 votes in favor, two against (United States and Israel) and two abstentions (Brazil and Ukraine).