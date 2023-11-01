Díaz-Canel congratulates Cuban mathematicians on their Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated his country’s mathematicians on the occasion of their Day on October 31.



In his message on X, the president described them as fortunate connoisseurs of the beauty of a millenary subject proved to be indispensable for human development in every respect and recalled their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Cuban government appealed to mathematics professionals to devise models to better understand and even predict the behavior of the disease with a view to making well-informed health care decisions.



The Cuban Mathematician's Day is celebrated on October 31, the day when the Cuban Society of Mathematics was established in 1978. Later renamed the Cuban Society of Mathematics and Computer Science, the organization gathers professionals engaged in the development of these sciences and their application to national socioeconomic growth.