United Nations against US blockade on Cuba: Timeline





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) begins this Wednesday in New York City the first of two days in which it will consider Cuba's draft resolution on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US.



As usual, the international community will debate the report of the Caribbean nation on the effects of that hostile policy, which between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023 has caused damages and losses in the order of 4.867 billion dollars.



The document, drawn up by virtue of UNGA resolution 77/7, entitled "Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba", will be submitted to a vote for the 31st consecutive time.



The following is a chronology of the international community's support for Cuba's right to live without this unilateral, extraterritorial policy, which, according to Cuban authorities, qualifies as an act of genocide under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.



→ 1991: For the first time Cuba, before the United Nations, presents the draft resolution against the economic, financial and commercial blockade applied by the United States, but a few days later withdraws it, due to pressure from Washington on most of the countries represented.

→ 1992: Cuba presents the document for the second time, and the result of the vote was: in favor, 59; against, three; abstentions, 71; absences, 46. Countries voting against: United States, Israel and Romania.



→ 1993: In favor, 88; against, four; abstentions, 57; absences, 35. Voting against: United States, Israel, Albania and Paraguay.



→ 1994: In favor, 101; against, two; abstentions, 48; absences, 33. Voting against: United States and Israel.



→ 1995: For, 117; against, three; abstentions, 38; absentees, 27. Voting against: United States, Israel and Uzbekistan.



→ 1996: In favor, 137; against, three; abstentions, 25; absences, 20. Voting against: United States, Israel and Uzbekistan.



→ 1997: In favor, 143; against, three; abstentions, 17; absences, 22. Voting against: United States, Israel and Uzbekistan.



→ 1998: In favor, 157; against, two; abstentions, 12; absences, 14. Voting against: the United States and Israel.



→ 1999: In favor, 155; against, two; abstentions, eight; absent, 23. Voting against: Israel and the United States.



→ 2000: For, 167; against, three; abstentions, four; absent, 15. Voting against: United States, Israel and Marshall Islands.



→ 2001: In favor, 167; against, three; abstentions, three; absentees, 16. Voting against: United States, Israel and Marshall Islands.



→ 2002: For, 173; against, three; abstentions, four; absent, 11. Voting against: United States, Israel and Marshall Islands.



→ 2003: In favor, 179; against, three; abstentions, two; absent, seven. Voting against: United States, Israel and Marshall Islands.



→ 2004: In favor, 179; against, four; abstentions seven; absent, seven.



→ 2005: In favor, 182; against, four; abstentions, one; absent, four. Voting against: Israel, Palau, Marshall Islands, and the United States.



→ 2006: In favor, 183; against, four; abstentions, one. Voting against: Israel, Palau, Marshall Islands, Israel, and United States.



→ 2007: In favor, 184; against, four; abstentions, one. Voting against: Israel, Palau, Marshall Islands, and the United States.



→ 2008: In favor, 185; against, three; abstentions, two. Voting against: United States, Israel and Palau.



→ 2009: In favor, 187; against, three; abstentions, two. Voting against: the United States, Israel and Palau.



→ 2010: In favor, 187; against, two; abstentions, three. Voting against: Israel and the United States.



→ 2011: In favor, 186; against, two; abstentions, three; absent, two. Voting against: Israel and the United States.



→ 2012: In favor, 188; against, three; abstentions, two. Voting against: the United States, Israel and Palau.



→ 2013: In favor, 188; against, two; abstentions, three. Voting against: the United States, Israel, and abstaining were Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau

.

→ 2014: In favor, 188, against, two; abstentions, three. Voting against: United States and Israel; abstaining: Palau, Micronesia and Marshall Islands.



→ 2015: In favor, 191, two against: the United States and Israel, and no abstentions.



→ 2016: In favor, 191, no votes against; abstentions, two: United States and Israel.



→ 2017: In favor, 191, two against: the United States and Israel, and no abstentions.



→ 2018: In favor, 189, two against: the United States and Israel, and no abstentions. Absent: Ukraine and Moldova.



→ 2019: In favor, 187 nations; against, three; abstentions, 2. The United States, Brazil and Israel voted against and Colombia and Ukraine abstained.



→2020: Due to the epidemiological situation at the global level, and in particular in the United States, including New York City, headquarters of the UN, changes were made in the development of the work of the General Assembly in its 75th session, so the presentation of the report on the need to end the blockade was transferred.



→2021: In favor, 184 countries; two against: the United States and Israel; and three countries abstained from voting: Colombia, Ukraine and Brazil.



→2022: In favor, 185 countries; two against: the United States and Israel; and two abstentions: Brazil and Ukraine.