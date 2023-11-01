Cuban president calls on UN to demand an end to the US blockade on Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACNN) President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on the international community to accompany Cuba this week in its demand before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



On X, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba recalled that on November 1 and 2 the international deliberative body will consider the draft resolution entitled "Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba".



"The "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against #Cuba" returns tomorrow to @UN General Assembly. We call on the international community to join us in condemning the #GenocidalBlockade."

On the same social network, Cuban PM Manuel Marrero referred to the presentation of the report at the General Assembly by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who arrived in New York on Tuesday.



The voice of our country returns to the United Nations General Assembly, Marrero posted.



The Prime Minister also used the hashtag #MejorSinBloqueo, which leads the campaign in social networks to add votes in favor of the Cuban resolution against the U.S. siege, officially imposed in February 1962, during the administration of John F. Kennedy.





Rodriguez Parrilla recently proclaimed that, as has happened since the first presentation of the document in 1992, the international community will demand Cuba's right to live without the effects of that unilateral, extraterritorial policy, which he describes as an act of genocide.

The resolution presented by Cuba in 2022 was approved with 185 votes in favor and two against (United States and Israel).



Cuba's most recent report covers the period between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023, in which the damages caused by Washington's siege are calculated in the order of 4.867 billion dollars.