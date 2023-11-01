Cuban FM arrives in New York for UN vote against US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, arrived in New York City to participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday in the consideration of the draft resolution that demands the end of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry, Rodriguez Parrilla will intervene on Thursday to present the report on the damages caused by Washington's blockade during the period between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023.



The project, entitled "Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba", will be submitted for the 31st time on November 1 and 2 for analysis by the international community, which since 1992 has ratified with its votes the rejection of this unjust and illegal policy.



In 2022 the resolution presented by Cuba was approved with 185 votes in favor and two against (United States and Israel).



However, Cuban authorities denounce that the United States persists in ignoring this result, and has maintained the blockade in force for more than 60 years, tightening it to unprecedented levels in the context of COVID-19.



The draft resolution calls for the lifting of the unilateral coercive measures against Cuba, whose estimated economic damages at current prices amount to 159.084 billion dollars and 1.337 billion, taking into account the behavior of the dollar against the value of gold in the international market.



The statement from the Foreign Ministry also stresses that Cuba and its people trust in the overwhelming and unequivocal support of the international community in their legitimate claim to put an end to the blockade.