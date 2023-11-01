It is time to put an end to the philosophy of dispossession, Diaz-Canel affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) It is time to put an end to the philosophy of dispossession so that the philosophy of war dies for lack of incentives, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country.



With the hashtag #FreePalestine, the head of state shared from his account on X an infographic with a quote from his speech last Saturday on the situation in Palestine, in which he sentenced that "History will not forgive the indifferent, and we will not be among them".



The Cuban president called on the international community to act immediately to put an end to the barbarism of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.



Every moment of inaction and passivity will cost more innocent lives. We must act immediately, declared the President in a video published on YouTube by the Presidency of the Republic.



Will the international community allow this unsustainable situation to continue?, or will it continue to be hostage to an arbitrary exercise such as the right to veto that prevents it from acting as it should to stop the crime?, questioned the head of state.



Diaz-Canel added that Cuba will contribute as much as possible to the legitimate international efforts aimed at putting an end to this genocide.