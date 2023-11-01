US blockade on Cuba impedes access to genetic diagnostic technologies





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Some 20,000 Cuban families are waiting for diagnoses of genetic diseases that have not been properly treated, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, said today.



On X, the head of state pointed out that the technology needed for these diagnoses contains more than 10 % of U.S. manufacturing, which is why the genocidal commercial, economic and financial blockade of that country's government against Cuba, prevents access to it.

"We want to live #BetterWithoutBlockade," the president concluded his message on the social network.



The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba more than 60 years ago, consists of coercive measures against the revolutionary government, but which generate terrible damage to the population, which has been suffering the consequences of this repressive measure ever since.



The measures seek to cause hardship and weaken Cuba economically, by denying it money and resources, in order to reduce salaries and thus, popular unhappiness due to economic dissatisfaction.