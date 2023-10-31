Cuban Seismological Research Center reported perceptible earthquake in different provinces





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) The National Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS by its Spanish acronym) reported today a 5.7 Richter magnitude earthquake, located in Jamaica, 205 kilometers (km) southwest of the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.



At deadline, no material or human damages were reported, CENAIS pointed out in an informative statement that, due to its importance, the Cuban News Agency transmits below in its entirety.



The network of stations of the Cuban National Seismological Service has registered an earthquake reported as perceptible at 11:57 a.m., located at coordinates 18.19 degrees north latitude and 76.53 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 7.0 km and with a magnitude of 5.7. The epicenter of this earthquake is located in Jamaica, 205 kilometers SW of Santiago de Cuba.



Due to its magnitude and distance, reports of perceptibility have been received from the provinces of Guantanamo, Granma, Holguin and Santiago de Cuba. At the closing of the information, no material or human damages have been reported.

This is the 14th perceptible earthquake in 2023.