Cuba committed to opening its borders to the South from aviation





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) More and more Latin American airlines are visiting Cuba and are relying on airport security as an open door for tourism, Joanka Acosta Ortiz, commercial director of the Cuban Aviation Corporation S.A. (Cacsa), told Cuban News Agency (ACN) in an exclusive interview.



She highlighted the security measures and levels of security adopted, mainly at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, and assured that it is ready for the upcoming winter tourism season (second half of November), with an increase in flights and connections from the South American continent.



Acosta Ortiz pointed out that Cuban aviation is focused on tourism, that existing airlines that operated in Cuba before the global pandemic of COVID-19 have recovered, and to their satisfaction, others such as Boliviana de Aviacion (BoA), which for the first time began regular operations to Havana, with a weekly frequency (Thursdays), from the Viru Viru airport, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, have been incorporated.



That Bolivian airline operates with Boeing 737-800 aircraft and can carry 169 passengers on board, its departure to the Andean nation will be on Fridays, and is a possibility for the people of that region to visit the Cuban tourist destination.



Joanka also referred to the resumption of LATAM operations on Sunday from Lima, Peru, with connections to Argentina and cities in the interior of that country, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay, among others, which resumed flights to Havana after three and a half years.



These flights open roads to connectivity and Cuban airports reach levels of presence of lines that since 2019 did not reach the destination, commented the commercial director of Cacsa, and celebrated the quality of service at the Havana airport to the new companies that are incorporated.