UNDP carries out risk reduction study in Cuban province





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Oct 30 (ACN) Recognized for promoting integrated management of disaster risk reduction (DRR), adaptation to climate change (ACC) and incorporating these principles into development plans, the Cuban central province of Ciego de Avila is a reference for a study by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on this issue.



Based on experiences acquired during the implementation of the international projects Coastal Resilience and Euroclima Plus, the water resources sector in this territory was selected to evaluate, with expert criteria, the state of integration of DRR and CCA in the strategies aimed at progress.



Rudy Montero Mata, one of the promoters of the study, explained to the Cuban News Agency that they implement a UNDP guide and tool at the global level, adapted to the Cuban context, with the objective of measuring knowledge about risks.

This knowledge is essential to implement measures to reduce vulnerabilities and avoid the creation of other gaps during development processes, he said.



The identification of the water resources sector is also due to its importance for local progress and Ciego de Avila has a multidisciplinary team with experience in efficient water management to reduce disaster risks and promote adaptation to climate change, therefore, there is a potential to validate the guide.



Due to the advances in DRR management and climate change studies, UNDP includes Cuba among the nations that promote a methodology that connects and incorporates these concepts to policies aimed at socioeconomic progress.

Cuba represents the Caribbean region and will contribute experiences to approve a global tool that promotes development with a risk perspective.



Experts on the subject recognize that DRR and CCA management is in continuous improvement, as a result of advances in science and innovation, and the experience accumulated during more than 60 years of training, preventive, and recovery actions in the face of successive hazardous events.