Cuban president urges to produce more with own effort





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) The main call at this time has to be to produce more with our own effort, with our own talent and with our own capabilities and potential, emphasized Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, before the Council of Ministers.



In the most recent meeting with the top leadership of the Government, led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the head of state stressed that although the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States Government are an undeniable truth, there are many potentialities in different places that are still not being exploited.



According to the report published on the website of the Presidency, the President said that food is the first good that must be made available to the population with better prices, so it is necessary to look for those resources to boost production, and although the country will continue importing, the main source of food must be what is produced locally, from the local markets.



He pointed out that it is essential to promote popular participation in all processes, to have a dialogue, a permanent conversation with the population.



Likewise, he added, the proposals made by economists, experts and academics on the possible solutions to face the current situation should be listened to and critically evaluated.



Diaz-Canel referred to the measures of savings, energy efficiency and adjustment in the economic and social activity adopted to face the fuel deficit, and stressed that there can be no hesitation in modifying what has not yielded results and proposing new alternatives.



He called to demand the institutions to comply with their state functions in all fields, as well as the priority to work in an organized way from the territory and to break the criterion that things are solved from higher levels.



Referring to the business sector, the Cuban President stressed that it must be able to take advantage of all the potentialities that enterprises have, which are not always taken into account.



He highlighted the need to promote the creation of MSMEs in the state sector, since there are many companies that have small structures that are efficient in their activity and are caught by the inefficiency of the rest of the company, and as an independent structure in a MSME could progress.



Among the work priorities, the head of state referred to continue addressing situations of vulnerability; mitigate the inequalities present in society, whose existence, he remarked, goes against what the Revolution from the humanist and social justice point of view has always tried to defend.

Cuban leader emphasized the need to stop the exodus of labor force, especially skilled workers, from the state sector to the non-state one; to continue giving priority to Health and Education; as well as to improve the functioning of the social programs that exist in the country.



He also urged to correct the measures that have been implemented as part of the Ordering Task and have shown that they should be modified; to strengthen the knowledge economy; to continue advancing in the fight against gender violence; to improve the indicators of the Mother and Child Care Program, the production of medicines, the attention to the elderly and the recreation of young people.