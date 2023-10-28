Cuba Grateful to Jamaica Support against US Blockade





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his gratitude to Jamaica for its support of the island’s claim for the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



For the fifteen time, the Jamaican Parliament Chamber of Representatives adopted a resolution condemning the unfair US blockade, the Minister reported on X.



The Jamaican resolution also denounces the inclusion of Cuba on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.



The Jamaican parliamentarians exposed the damaged caused to Cuba by the US blockade and said that the blockade’s extraterritorial nature bans Cuba from establishing normal commercial relations with other nations, including Jamaica.



They also expressed their admiration and respect towards the Cuban people for their resistance and resilience, for their achievements in different social areas, as well as for their cooperation with Jamaica, the Caribbean and other nations of the world.