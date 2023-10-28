All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cayman Islands Return Six Irregular Cuban Migrants



Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) The Cayman Islands authorities returned to Cuba six irregular migrants on Thursday, who had illegally departed the island on sea.

The irregulars were brought to Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport, according to a report by the Cuban Interior Ministry, which adds that this year some 4 thousand 641 irregular migrants have been returned to Cuba in 117 operations by sea or by plane from different countries of the region.

The Interior Ministry alerted that Cuban authorities maintained their firm commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and warn about the danger and risk for life of illegal departures by sea.

