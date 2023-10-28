Diaz-Canel mourns death of prominent Cuban intellectual





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, mourned the death of PhD Maria Dolores Ortiz.



On X, the president recalled the person who for so many years we enjoyed in the emblematic program Escriba y Lea, as founder, only woman and panelist.



Diaz-Canel sent condolences to the family and friends of the 2020 National Television Award winner.



The head of state highlighted the culture, wisdom and simplicity that made her win the hearts of the Cuban people.