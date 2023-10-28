Cuban VP exchanges views on food production in Cuban province





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban vice president, arrived today in the eastern province of Granma to exchange on the production of goods and foodstuffs.



In the municipality of Jiguani, accompanied by authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba and the provincial government, the Cuban leader learned about the implementation of the territorial development strategy.



Valdes Mesa also visited the municipality of Cauto Cristo where he insisted, along with the Municipal Administration Council, on working to take advantage of potentialities, develop productive projects and promote the functioning of the committee for price agreement and contracting.