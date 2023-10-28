Prominent Cuban intellectual Maria Dolores Ortiz dies at 87 in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Prominent Cuban intellectual Maria Dolores Ortiz, a university professor and panelist on the television program Escriba y Lea, died today at the age of 87.



In a tribute message to the pedagogue, the Faculty of Communication of the University of Havana evoked her life dedicated to teaching, in and out of the university classrooms.



PhD Ortiz, as she was popularly known for her participation in Escriba y Lea, of which she was the founder and only woman panelist, was awarded in 2020 the National Television Award, which recognizes the work in this media.



Born in the eastern province of Holguin, on April 25, 1936, Maria Dolores Ortiz was PhD in Philological Sciences, full professor of the University of Havana, Merit Professor of the Enrique Jose Varona Higher Pedagogical Institute and National Heroine of Labor of the Republic of Cuba.