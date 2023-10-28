Cuban president visits new floating dock in the Bay of Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, visited today the new floating dock as a result of the Cuba-China collaboration.



Located in the eastern part of Havana Bay, it will allow the naval repair of ships of up to 22,000 tons, the Presidency reported on X.



The advanced technology platform belonging to Caribbean Drydock Company S.A., a 100 % Cuban trading company, is the largest floating dock in the country and will allow for a better performance in the activity of its shipyards.



Diaz-Canel, accompanied by Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, Minister of Transportation, learned during the tour about payment systems, workers' salaries, the operation of the dock and other elements associated with this activity.



This floating dock, about 220 meters long and 48 meters wide, was opened last October 24 after months of joint work by Chinese and Cuban specialists for its implementation.