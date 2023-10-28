Cuban civil society raises its voice against the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) To prove that the unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba represents a halt, the civil society in Cuba spoke out today, in its 19th Forum and as a single voice, at the University of Havana.



Norma Goicochea, president of the Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU by its Spanish acronym), explained that Friday in Havana, movements, networks and new actors will address how this unilateral measure affects the fulfillment of the 17 goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and, consequently, the National Economic and Social Development Plan of the Caribbean country.



All Cuban families are victims, in one way or another, of the effects of the blockade, a policy that harms human rights, Goicochea said.



In this regard, she invited the participants of the forum to show from their own personal experiences how this flagrant violation of sovereignty hinders their personal and professional development.



These testimonies will be taken to the United Nations (UN) to contribute to the debate on November 1 and 2 when the resolution "Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States against Cuba" will be discussed once again.



Francisco Pichon, resident coordinator of the United Nations System in the Caribbean nation, highlighted the role played by the entire civil society, with the support of UN agencies, funds and programs, in achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda.



Pichon assured that the blockade is a great barrier for Cuba, a developing country that needs to lessen the consequences of economic difficulties.



We will not rest in the search for ways to solve common problems and in the training of emerging actors to enable the progress of their nations, beyond the blockade and based on respect and dialogue, he said.



For his part, Rigoberto Zarza, director for Europe of the Cuban Friendship Institute, announced that on November 16 and 17 a Tribunal against the blockade of Cuba will be held in that continent, to show the extraterritorial nature of this unilateral measure.



The 19th Cuban Civil Society Forum against the blockade will conclude Friday afternoon when its final declaration will be discussed and approved.