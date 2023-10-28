Cuban delegation holds meetings at the Inter-Parliamentary Union





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) The Cuban delegation to the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held meetings today with representatives of legislative bodies of several countries, in the context of the event being held in Luanda, Angola.



On X, the Cuban embassy to that country informed that Carolina Cerqueira, president of the Angolan Parliament, received the vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, Ana Maria Mari Machado, who is leading Cuba's delegation.



Likewise, in the plenary hall where the IPU Assembly takes place, the Cuban delegation exchanged with the head of the Legislative of Mozambique, Esperança Bias.



According to Prensa Latina, at the meeting Mari Machado handed to the parliamentary leader a letter of invitation to visit Cuba, sent by Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly.



Bias, for her part, ratified the wishes that the also president of the Council of State of the island travel to Mozambique and to continue deepening the cooperation between both bodies.



A meeting was also held between the Cuban representatives and Nguyen Khac Dinh, vice president of the National Assembly of Vietnam, both parties discussed the reactivation of the inter-parliamentary commission to strengthen cooperation.



On Thursday, the Cuban legislative delegation had a short dialogue with the head of the Parliament of Senegal, Amadou Mame Diop, with whom they also shared their interest in strengthening relations between the parliaments.