Cuban weightlifters and rowers shine at 2023 Pan American Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, , Oct 27 (ACN) Weightlifting and rowing stand out among the sports that concluded with the presence of Cuba, after the eight days of the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, a multidisciplinary event that will close on November 5.



The weightlifters won a gold, a silver medal and a bronze medal, finishing in fifth place by country.



Rowing also finished fifth (1-2-1), behind the United States (5-4-1), Chile (3-5-2), Uruguay (2-2-1) and Mexico (2-0-4), in that order.



Although with good results, the other individual sports, swimming, gymnastics, and women's volleyball, with the eighth place, the collective discipline that today defines the discussion of the prizes, did not win any medals.



Boxing and shooting can increase Cuba's medal tally Friday, as boxers have secured bronzes and three titles will be discussed this morning-night, with Saidel Horta, in the 57 kilograms (kg), Julio Cesar La Cruz (92 kg) and Arlen Lopez (80 kg), who already has the Olympic ticket for Paris 2024.



The shooters have already secured a final with Reinier Quintanilla, in the 3-position air rifle, and the qualification in the 10-meter team air pistol is still pending.