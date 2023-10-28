First group of Cuban delegation participating at Panamerican Games returned home





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct. 27 - Headed by the gold medalists at the 19th Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, Leuris Pupo (shooting) and Arley Calderon (weightlifting), the first group of the Cuban delegation returned home in the early hours of Friday morning.



This Caribbean delegation was welcomed at the Jose Marti International Airport by the first deputy president of National Institute of Inder, Raul Fornes Valenciano, the director of training and development Yoselin Ramiro, the director of sports organization and programming Agustin Abril, and the director of the branch school of the organization Reynier Oliver Matos.



You have made the country vibrate, because those who did not get metal medals, got the medal of courage, because many overcame their own results and set national records, Fornes emphasized.



No matter the result, everyone contributed to the joy of our people and therefore all deserve the applause and recognition of the country's leadership and our organization, he added.



The first champion of the island in the multisport festival, weightlifter Arley Calderon, on behalf of the athletes remarked, the Cuban delegation that participated in Santiago 2023, stated that the purpose of competing faithful to the tradition of struggle of our people, to whom we are grateful for the many expressions of affection, has been fulfilled.



This part of the Caribbean representation was made up of more than 106 people including athletes, coaches and federation officials from the sports of weightlifting, shooting, swimming, diving, badminton, artistic gymnastics, rowing, racquetball, tennis and taekwondo.