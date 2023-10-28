Cuban deputy PM concludes working visit to China





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, concluded a working visit to China where important agreements were signed in order to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in priority sectors of mutual interest, the Cuban foreign ministry reported.



The statement, published on the website of this body, describes as fruitful and productive the stay of the Cuban official in the Asian nation, which included meetings with authorities, tours of economic objectives, and the Intergovernmental Commission for economic, trade, financial, cooperation and scientific-technical relations (from October 19 to 24).



Cabrisas met with leaders of important government institutions, such as Luo Zhaohui, president of the China International Development Cooperation Agency; Cong Liang, vice-president of the National Development and Reform Commission of China; and Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.



He also exchanged with China's deputy prime minister, He Lifeng, and the head of Commerce, Wang Wentao, with whom he also co-chaired the plenary session of the Intergovernmental Commission.



The Caribbean delegation toured the headquarters of the Cuban-Chinese joint venture Biotech Pharmaceutical Limited (PBL), visited the municipality of Changzhi, located in the province of Shanxi, and participated in a seminar to promote new incentives for the development of joint business between Chinese and Cuban entrepreneurs.



Cuban deputy PM also met with members of the Cuban State Mission in China and its representative offices.



According to the foreign ministry, the visit contributed to the implementation of the consensus between Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Cuba, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping; and to the common goal of promoting China's effective participation in Cuba's development projections in the short, medium and long term.