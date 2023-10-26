FIHAV will host panel on Cuba and the Eurasian Union





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced that a special panel on investment opportunities to encourage trade, cooperation and economic complementation between Cuba and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will be held in November as part of the Havana International Fair (FIHAV).



Speaking at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the premier said that the panel will conducive to talks about possible cooperation agreements and Cuba’s potential role as a link between UEE and the Latin American and Caribbean region.



He also reiterated the invitation to businesspeople and entrepreneurs from EEU member countries to participate in FIHAV, as well as in the 1st International Forum of Young Businesspeople and Entrepreneurs, intended to engage the younger generations in future cooperation projects of mutual interest, as both conferences will contribute to boost Cuba's development in the difficult context caused by the intensification of the U.S. blockade, he remarked.



According to the Prime Minister, Artak Kamalyan, member of the College and Minister of Industry and Agro-Industrial Complex of the EEU, has already confirmed his participation in the two events.